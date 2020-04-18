Don Steele

At the young age of 79, Dad purchased his first 4-wheeler and will continue to ride with us on the trails of Montana and Idaho and the sand dunes of Washington and Oregon as some of his ashes will be spread at many of the favorite scenic stops where we would listen to his jokes and enjoy a cold beverage. Dad will be looking down on us smiling, just as he did while riding his 4-wheeler and will never be left behind on any ride, as his memory will ride on with us. When we hear thunder from heaven above, it is the footsteps of Mom and Dad dancing in love.