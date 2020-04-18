MISSOULA — Don Steele, 86, of Missoula passed away on April 10, 2020. Don was born in Lewiston on June 1, 1933 and two years later his family moved to the Kona Ranch in Missoula. When he was 20 years old, Don joined the Navy and served on the U.S.S. Hancock and was honorably discharged in 1957. On April 13, 1957 he married Jackie Mohland and the two were married for 54 years until Jackie went to be with the Lord in 2011. In their 54 years together, they created a loving family with a lifetime of memories. They spent countless days camping, fishing, traveling, playing cards with their friends, wintering in Yuma, Arizona, and dancing the night away.
Don worked at Coca-Cola Bottling until the early 1960’s then pursued a career as an insurance agent until he retired. He was involved in numerous organizations and activities and loved being outdoors in the sun.
He spent countless hours playing cards with family and friends. He loved dancing and traveled the state attending dances where he eventually met Helen Johnson and they married in June of 2016. They continued playing cards and dancing with their many friends until his death.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie and Irene Steele, and his beloved wife, Jackie.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; two sons and one daughter, Ken Steele (Nancy), Brenda Kimmel (John), and Tim Steele (Linda); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother, Leroy, and two sisters Arlene and Evelyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations in his honor can be made to Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp 603 S. Main St. Kalispell, MT 59901 or to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation 5705 Grant Creek Rd. Missoula, MT 59808.
At the young age of 79, Dad purchased his first 4-wheeler and will continue to ride with us on the trails of Montana and Idaho and the sand dunes of Washington and Oregon as some of his ashes will be spread at many of the favorite scenic stops where we would listen to his jokes and enjoy a cold beverage. Dad will be looking down on us smiling, just as he did while riding his 4-wheeler and will never be left behind on any ride, as his memory will ride on with us. When we hear thunder from heaven above, it is the footsteps of Mom and Dad dancing in love.
We are united by love and family.
