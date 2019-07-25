MISSOULA - When someone has that special person come into their life, it is a gift. Mine came in 1976 when I was five years old.
She went from having just one child to having four overnight. She didn’t whine about it, she didn’t ask “why me” about it, she just did it. Sure there was bumps in the road. Unexpected sharp turns, but she remained. She was the one that sat up with me while I was sick. She was the one in the doctors office when I broke a bone from doing something stupid.
So sitting in this room all night with just my mom and I, it left me with a lot of time to think back to good times and bad. Although she slept I held her hand and talked to her most of the night. Remembering like the new bike she bought me when we first moved to Frenchtown, or just the little surprises she’d bring home from town. Part of my thoughts left me giggling, like when I’d do something wrong (usually laughing at the expense of my sister) and she’d call me by my first and middle name and soon after came the butt chewing.
With mom it didn’t matter if I was riding bulls or racing stock cars, she sure didn’t like me doing either of them, but she sure supported me doing both.
There’s too many laughs, too many many tears, and just too many memories to share here now.
But what I will share, is I’m so lucky to have this wonderful woman as my mother. Mom I just want to thank you for a lifetime of loving memories that will last me for the rest of my life.
I love you mom and thank you for being the loving mother you didn’t have to be.
July 21 at 1311 hours. My dads wife of 42 1/2 years and a very loving mother, received her angel wings. She was surrounded by her family as she begins her final journey.
Rest In Peace mom, your job here is done.
We love you and will miss you oh so very much.