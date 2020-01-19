MISSOULA — Donald Hiday went to be with the Lord on January 11, 2020. Donald was born on December 3, 1934 to Forrest and Clara Hiday of Missoula. Donald graduated from Missoula County High School in 1953. He served in the Army at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Donald married his high school sweetheart Beverly Pickens on April 7, 1955. They were blessed with 3 children and were together for nearly 65 years.
Donald, Beverly and family spent many happy years hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, snowmobiles and four wheelers in the Seeley Lake area. For 30 years the family spent their time at their cabin on the Clearwater River. After retiring from Earl's Distributing, Donald and Beverly built their home in Seeley Lake where they continued to enjoy life in the mountains. The couple moved back to Missoula in 2012. In the fall of 2019, they moved into The Village Senior Residence in Missoula. In their years back in Missoula, they enjoyed attending services at the Christian Life Center with their many friends and family.
Donald is survived by his wife Beverley, sons Chance (Rosanne) of Missoula, Timothy (Valerie) of Polson, and daughter Kimberly Cowan of Basin Wyoming. Donald's pride and joy were his grandchildren and their families. They are Forrest (Miranda), Adam (Emily) and Cassandra Brewer (Nate) of Casper, Wyoming, Alex (Kelly) of Missoula; Brandon (Trisha) of Olney, Amanda Cowan of Billings, and the late Christopher Hiday of Polson. He was also very proud of his great grandchildren Easton, Cole, Jaydyn, Austin, Brantley, Ava, CamBree, Finley, Tucker, Jacob, and Nolan.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Clara Hiday, his brother Robert Hiday, grandson Christopher Hiday and nephew Craig Hiday. At Donald's request there will not be a funeral service. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.