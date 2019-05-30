MISSOULA — Surrounded by family at his home, Donald "Pete" Hathaway, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born on Dec. 10, 1931, in Polson, to Donald Hathaway and Violet Nelson. Don grew up and attended schools in Polson followed by service in the Army Air Corp. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Redman, on Oct. 5, 1956, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They had three children and spent his life following jobs in the lumber industry until going to work for Raymond’s Disposal in Missoula in 1973 and retired from BFI in 1992.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife of 59 years, Dorothy; sisters, Lenora, Ruby, Ruth; brothers, Bill, Mark and Jessie and grandson Tommy. He is survived by his sister Donna Wright; daughter Debbie Casaray; sons, David (Carleen) and Donald (Sally); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Cremation is under the direction of Garden City Funeral home. A Potluck gathering and celebration of Don’s life will be held from 1 p.m. on June 8, at the Missoula LDS Church on Bancroft. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.