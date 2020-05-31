Donald Dale Hubbard

Born in Glendive, Sept. 5, 1939 to Donald F and Minnie (Winchel) Hubbard. Don was a four sport athlete in his youth and had a lifelong passion for sports. He was awarded both athletic and academic college scholarships. While Don was an accomplished athlete, winning many championships, he always had a soft spot in his heart for the underdog. His compassionate nature and sharp intellect lead him to pursue a career in medicine. In this pursuit, he served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant Commander, stationed on Midway Island. Don completed his medical degree following his Naval service, became an orthopedic surgeon, and had a successful practice for over 25 years. Don’s passion was medicine, he was progressive for his time and his kind compassionate patient care was his strength.