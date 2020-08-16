Donald DeArmoun

Felled suddenly by Guillain-Barre' and complications, he entered St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, where he was cared for by capable, compassionate medical staff in the ICU who also stood proxy for families unable to visit due to Covid restrictions. A brief and joyous reunion between Don and Gerde was arranged and his mother will always be grateful for that supreme effort. Moved to the 4th floor, loving nurses cared for both Don and his mother, who was able to remain at his bedside. Thank you Lindsey.

Don now joins wonderful grandparents Ray and Wilma Johnson of Raft River, Idaho; June and Harold DeArmoun of Wasilla, Alaska. He is survived by mother Becky Peltz (Larry) of Polson, father Don, sister Bonnie DeArmoun (Seth, Milo & Elias Andersen) of Anchorage, and Vlasta Peltz (Ben and Brad). Adoring aunts, uncles and his many cousins offered love during this time. Those who deserve a mother's gratitude this week are Hendrik, Kaila, Jared, Derrick, Beth, Allison, Bonnie, Larry and Gerde.

The family requests no memorials or flowers, but asks you to step outside under a starry night and fill your heart with the magnificence of life. A celebration for Don will be held next summer in Kachemak Bay. "Grief never ends, but it changes. It is the price of love". Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

