MISSOULA — Donald Dewayne Reynolds passed away June 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Don always said he was the most loved man in the world and he was.

Don was born to Lura Mae Moorman in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on June 7, 1934. He was adopted by Edgar Bradley Reynolds on Feb. 17, 1943.

Don was a long-haul trucker for 27 years and traveled all over the US and Canada. The only part of trucking he didn’t like was being away from home. He retired from trucking May 31, 2000 and never looked back. In his earlier days he was a dispatcher for Consolidated Freightways and Bonanza 88 Center Store Manager.

Don married Helen Day on Dec. 5, 1959 in Helena. They had five children. This past December they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Don joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Oct. 10, 1970 as did his wife and family. He held many positions and also set a good example as a member. He and his wife Helen served an 18 month mission for the church and also volunteered at the church cannery for three years.