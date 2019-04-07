MISSOULA — Donald “Don” Wayne Burk, 86, Missoula, passed away peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on March 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born on March 30, 1932, to Charles Everett and Emma (Wiedenmeyer) Burk in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the youngest of four siblings.
In 1950, Don graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, the same high school from which his father had graduated in 1912. Shortly after graduation, Don enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a bulldozer operator in the Korean conflict until he was honorably discharged in 1954. While in the Marines, Don was awarded a good conduct medal, national defense service medal, Korean service medal with two stars, and a United Nations service medal. Don loved the Marine Corps and, like so many Marine veterans, was a Marine for life. He was extremely proud of his son, who became a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 pilot, attended the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School (Top Gun), and served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
After serving his country, with $75 in his wallet and driving a 1943 Oldsmobile, Don headed west to Missoula, where he attended the University of Montana, studying geology, forestry and business. Too bullheaded to work for anyone, Don became self-employed, working as a distributor for Texaco Oil and later Gulf Oil. Don always referred to Montana as “God’s country” and couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.
On Labor Day weekend 1957, he met the love of his life, Danica “Dolly” Voyich, of Livingston, at a dance in Missoula. They married June 15, 1958, at the Serbian Orthodox Church in Butte.
In the mid 1970s, when Gulf Oil pulled out of the West, Don purchased the gas station on Fifth and Higgins in Missoula and renamed it University Gas. He later converted the service station garage into a canoe and kayak store called the Canoe Rack. Don loved talking with his customers and educating them about canoes and kayaks, always wanting them to buy the right boat with which to enjoy Montana’s rivers and lakes. Don and Dolly operated both businesses until they retired in 1998.
Don is preceded in death by his older sister, Dorothy; and his brother, Chuck.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dolly Burk, Missoula; his sister Vivian Anderson, Maplewood, Minnesota; his son Charlie Burk (Dana) (Lt. Col., USMC, Ret.), San Clemente, California; and daughter Julie Burk, Helena; his grandson Josh Fisk, Helena; granddaughters Emma Burk and Ava Sterling, San Clemente, California; and Alexa Sterling Goodnow, Phoenix, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was truly an original, someone who broke the mold long before it was fashionable to do so. He was a non-conformist, insisting on doing things his way. He was eternally curious, always asking questions, and never accepted answers until he had researched things for himself. The words “no” and “can’t” were not in his vocabulary. Don was an avid reader throughout his life, and had a curious mind and a keen attention to detail.
Affectionately known as “Sarge,” “Big D,” “Grandpa Don,” and “Uncle Don,” Don was a kind-hearted and generous man. He loved his kids, grandkids, and friends, and was proud of their many accomplishments. Don also loved his dog Bogey, who was his faithful companion for many years.
Don will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
At his request, there will be no funeral service. Don’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all of the Missoula-area medical professionals who took such good care of Don over the years and added to his quality of life.