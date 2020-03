POLSON — Donald Edward "Donny" Burland, 65, passed away at his home in Valley View. A member of the CS&KT he will have a memorial potluck dinner at the Polson Tribal Senior Center at 4 p.m. Friday with a wake and traditional prayers at 8 p.m. Friday, the 13th in the Longhouse in St. Ignatius. Cremation will follow the services at the Longhouse.