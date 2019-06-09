Donald Edwin Habbe, 88, of Missoula, passed away at his home on June 5, 2019.
Don was born on January 20, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After completing an undergraduate degree at Denison University and a PhD in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin, he spent two years in the Foreign Service before becoming the Dean of Arts & Sciences for the University of South Dakota.
In 1977, Don came to the University of Montana. He served as Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, as well as Acting President three different times. He also worked on behalf of the Commissioner of Higher Education for the Montana University System as the Deputy Commissioner for Academic Affairs in the late 80s. He was passionate about higher education and its value to our society.
Don married Doosy Habbe in 1953, and the two had a wonderful 65+ years together. Over the years, Don and Doosy traveled the world, but especially enjoyed their time sailing on their boat, ‘Wild Goose,’ at Flathead Lake. He loved trains, and made beautiful models for his railroad. Don was also an avid reader and lover of classical music. Over the past year, he relished tasting fine single malts with family friend Kelly Elder.
He is preceded in death by his sister Susanne, and is survived by his wife Doosy and two retrievers, Wrigley and Agnes, his eldest son Don (Brenda), son Pete (Suzie), daughter Sue, son Tom (Marcy), as well as ten grandchildren.
The family is not planning to have a service at this time, but will have a remembrance of Don later this summer.