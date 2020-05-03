MISSOULA — Donald Eugene Heinrichs was born on Oct. 5, 1929, in Bakersfield, California, and passed from this life to be with Jesus, April 27, 2020, in Missoula.
Son of Albert Jacob Heinrichs and Irene Helen Kopper, Don grew up in Bakersfield and Fresno, California. He graduated from Fresno High School in 1947. Don attended Southern California Bible College (Vanguard University) in Costa Mesa, California and in 1953 received a Bachelor of Arts in Sacred Music. After college, Don began his music ministry career in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
Don married his love, Marian Joyce Mathisen of Whitehall, on Feb. 6, 1954. They recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. Their joy in sharing the love of Jesus spanned from San Fernando, California, to Eugene, Oregon, and in 1955 to Montana, where in Butte they were music and youth pastors at the Assembly of God. In Great Falls, he was on staff at Central Assembly of God. Moving to Columbus, Georgia, in 1959, they ministered at North Highland Assembly of God, but returned to Montana in 1961, where they directed music at Billings First Assembly of God.
In 1965, their ministry took them to First Assembly of God (Christian Life Center) in Missoula. There, Don directed the Inspirationals choir and produced a weekly television program called the “Hour of Inspiration.” Don briefly attended the University of Montana.
As senior pastor at Anaconda Assembly of God, Don oversaw building the new sanctuary. Other senior pastor positions in Montana include Hamilton Assembly of God, where he produced the “Mountain Echoes” television specials and Whitefish Assembly of God where they remained for 17 years and developed the Community Chorale. Don ended his formal career as pastor at the Assembly of God in Whitehall, retiring in 1995. After traveling sixteen years, ministering in music and helping establish and strengthen churches throughout the US Southwest; and as interim pastors in St. Ignatius Assembly of God (Cornerstone Faith Center), Don and Marian returned to Missoula in 2011, where Don was active at Christian Life Center until going to be with Jesus on April 27, 2020.
Don loved to connect with people. Wherever he went, he engaged strangers in conversation, and within a short time would discover a common friend or family connection with whomever he met. He never wanted to leave a conversation without sharing how a personal relationship with Jesus could change your life.
Donald is survived by his wife and love, Marian Joyce Mathisen Heinrichs (Missoula), four children: Randy (Diana) Heinrichs (Missoula), Robby (Carol) Heinrichs (Kalispell), Dana (Stan) Griffin (Flower Mound, Texas) and Jana (David) Baker (Deer Lodge); eleven grandchildren: Jenessa Stewart, Justin Heinrichs, Joelle Hunsaker, Rachael Rowe, Kayla Griffin, Jaclyn Baker, Lindzey Griffin, Jordan Friend, Bradley Heinrichs, Jeffrey Heinrichs, Jaime Basher; sixteen great-grandchildren and one on the way.
The family would like you to join in celebrating Donald's life when conditions permit. An announcement will be forthcoming.
To read a more extensive biography of Donald's life, leave a tribute, or learn about the memorial fund set up in his name, please view online: https://buttefuneralhome.com/obituaries/donald-eugene-heinrichs-age-90-of-missoula-montana/.
