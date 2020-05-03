Donald Eugene Heinrichs

As senior pastor at Anaconda Assembly of God, Don oversaw building the new sanctuary. Other senior pastor positions in Montana include Hamilton Assembly of God, where he produced the “Mountain Echoes” television specials and Whitefish Assembly of God where they remained for 17 years and developed the Community Chorale. Don ended his formal career as pastor at the Assembly of God in Whitehall, retiring in 1995. After traveling sixteen years, ministering in music and helping establish and strengthen churches throughout the US Southwest; and as interim pastors in St. Ignatius Assembly of God (Cornerstone Faith Center), Don and Marian returned to Missoula in 2011, where Don was active at Christian Life Center until going to be with Jesus on April 27, 2020.