MISSOULA — Donald Eugene Heinrichs, age 90, of Missoula passed away on April 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Christian Life Center located at 3801 S Russell St, Missoula, Montana 59801.