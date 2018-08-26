MISSOULA — Donald Eugene Melchert, age 77, was born on Feb. 24, 1941, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Adelbert and Velma Melchert. God welcomed him home on Aug. 22, 2018. He attended schools in Waterloo graduating from West High School in 1959. He graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, with a major in English and minor in philosophy in 1963 and went on to graduate from Luther Seminary, St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1967. He interned in Scobey from 1965 to 1966 and began his ministry in Billings, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in 1967. He met Pamela Hagen in 1968 and they were married on June 21, 1969. He would eventually serve churches in Montana, Arizona, Wyoming and Washington. Whether serving large churches with multiple staff members or in small congregations with a part-time secretary and janitor, his gift was to go to churches that had experienced some change or difficulties and set them on a positive track. In his 50-plus years of ministry, he also had 5 interim assignments that were very rewarding and continue his love of the ministry.
Love of family, church, fly fishing, reading, teaching, preaching and travel sustained Don. With over 20 cruises, six trips to Europe, of which, four he led as a guide, and 10 visits to Hawaii, he rejoiced with new discoveries and enjoyed experiencing different cultures. He treasured each day often quoting his favorite saying: “Someday, this day, will be a long time ago.”
Surviving are Pam, his wife of 49 years; children, Kimberly (Colin) of Missoula, Gregory (Allison) of Puyallup, Washington, Jeffrey (Amelia) of Olympia, Washington, and nine grandchildren, Jonah (Amber), Samantha, Julia, Quinn, Kennedy, Henok, Ephrem, Ella, and Tristan.
Preceded in death were Adelbert and Velma Melchert, parents (1979), Paul, brother (1971), Kristie, daughter (1973).
Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St., Missoula, on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flathead Lutheran Bible Camperships at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St., Missoula, MT 59801, or to Camp Mak-a-Dream, P.O. Box 1450, Missoula, MT, 59806.