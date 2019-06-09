MISSOULA — Donald F. "Don" Walters, 86, of Missoula, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born March 28, 1933 in Burlington Junction, Missouri, the son of Iola and Everett Walters. He grew up in the Bitterroot Valley and served in the US Navy, being honorably discharged in November, 1953. His life's work was truck driving and had been an owner/operator, a driving instructor and worked as the Executive Vice President of Davis Transport.
In addition to loving time spent with family, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking and he'll be remembered as a great story teller with an amazing memory.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Clara and son Troy and four brothers. He is survived by five children, Evonne, Everett, Debra, DeAnna and Patty; 17 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren; four sisters, numerous nieces, nephews who will greatly miss him.
The family would like to thank Partners Hospice, Heather with Council on Aging and all of the wonderful staff we had. The family suggests donations in Don's memory be made to the Missoula Humane Society.
Graveside Services with military honors will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com