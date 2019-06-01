CORVALLIS — Donald G. Motley, 84, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Don was born on March 3, 1935, to Donald S. and Pebble Adair Motley in Hamilton.
Don was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Nancy L. Motley, sons Michael and Greg Motley and his parents Donald S. and Pebble Motley.
Don is survived by his children, Michelle (Ed) Davidson, Puyallup, Washington, Scott (Kathy) Motley, Kalispell, Jeff (Vicki) Motley, Stevensville, Erin (Dyrk) Krueger, Corvallis. He has nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be on July 19. A full obituary will follow the week of the service. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.