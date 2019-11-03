MISSOULA — Donald H. Jager, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital.
Don was born to Henry (Hank) and Delila (Cooper) Jager in Lebanon, South Dakota, on Sept. 19, 1943. Don was the oldest of four, he had two sisters and one brother. His family moved to Gettysburg, South Dakota, where he was raised. He graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1962. After finishing high school he worked in construction with his dad until 1973. Within those many years he met his loving wife Kathleen (Mack) Jager who he later married in 1969. In 1972 their daughter Heidi was born and in 1973 Don and Kathy moved to Montana with their daughter Heidi. A few years later in 1976, they happily and graciously welcomed their son Henry (Hank). Don worked at the mill in Bonner starting in 1973 until their close in 1993. After the closure of the mill, Don attended Montana State University-Billings and received his associate degree in major appliance repair. He worked a short time for Sears before becoming a custodian for Missoula County Public Schools. He retired as a maintenance supervisor at Hellgate High School in the fall of 2011. One of Don’s favorite past time activities was riding his motorcycle. He and Kathy saw the western half of the United States from the seats on their motorcycle. He and his son shared this love together as well making many trips just the two of them. Another of his favorite past times was keeping up with his grandchildren, Ryan and Madalyn. He followed both of them while they played sports never missing a game. He proudly wore his Hellgate cap with a button picture of each grandkid on it. During his retirement he enjoyed matting and framing pictures for many of his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Delila (Cooper) and Henry Jager, by his son Donny (at birth), and grandparents. Don is survived by his loving wife Kathy of 50 years, his daughter Heidi (Bill) Hamilton, son Hank Jager and his grandkids Ryan and Madalyn Hamilton all of Missoula. He is also survived by his brother Joe (Billie) Jager (South Carolina), Sharlene (Joe) Beetsch, and Pansy (Bob) Kennedy. He is also survived by his in-laws Gary (Renae) Mack, Marvin Mack, Dennis (Cheryl) Mack, Marian (Scott) Walter and Pat (Cathy Mack) all of South Dakota, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cremation by Brothers Mortuary and Crematory has already taken place. A celebration of life will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bonner on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. Please come and share memories and stories of Don. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don’s honor to the Montana Hope Project P.O. Box 5927 Helena, MT 59604 or the Montana Alzheimer's Association 3010 11th Ave. N., Billings, MT 59101. His family would like to thank all the caregivers at Edgewood Vista Memory Care and St. Patrick Hospital for his care. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.