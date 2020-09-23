ST. IGNATIUS — We have an empty spot in our hearts. Don Phillips (77) passed away suddenly in the morning of Sept. 9, 2020 of natural causes. He died as he would want, suddenly without any complications for him or his family.
Donald H. Phillips aka Donnie and/or Louie was born July 22, 1943 in the old Holy Family Hospital in St Ignatius (Mission) to parents, Waldo Phillips and Mildred Phillips (Stevens). He grew up on the family ranch at the foot of McDonald Peak. He was the fourth child in the family of seven. He graduated from Mission High School in 1961. He loved all sports and was fast, athletic and tough.
He married the love of his life, Rosemarie Stoll, also a St Ignatius native on June 28, 1961. He saw her beauty and they started dating when she was an eighth grader. They just celebrated their 59th anniversary!
They had two children, Sandy and Tim.
Don was a force for sure. His energy, work ethic, inquisitive mind, intelligence, compassion, spirit, humility defined who he was. As a young man, he worked at the family ranch and also worked with his father’s heavy duty construction company. Many of the outstanding men whom he worked alongside building mountain roads helped to develop him into the man he became.
He also spent much time on the back of a horse. Rosemarie and Don rode mountain trails for years and he “wrangled” for his brother Kenny in the Bob Marshall guiding hunters.
Don worked in the lumber industry and supported his young family. After a few years, he started his college education at the University of Montana despite working full time, and night shifts, he received his bachelor’s degree in education in slightly over four years. He also obtained his master’s degree and was just short of a doctorate. He taught at the middle school level for 25 years. He coached basketball, track and football for most of those years. During that time his love for operating equipment prompted him to pursue an excavation business that eventually lead to general contracting. He and Rosemarie built many homes in Missoula and Western Montana area. After retiring from teaching he went full time into general contracting. There are many homes that he built in the Missoula and western Montana area. Don and Rosemarie were a great team and together they accomplished multiple projects including a home on Flathead Lake, homes and rental units that they built and managed. Most recently Don and Rosemarie relocated back to their birth place in the Mission Valley that they were both born. The last 14 months have been phenomenal.
His passion for history and the world drove Don and Rosemarie to travel the world. They saw all seven continents, and multiple countries, some several times. They also traveled to most all of 50 states and most of Canada and Mexico.
He had a love for his alma mater the UM Grizzlies football and basketball teams and he and Rosemarie attended all five of the national football games.
Don loved the snowmobile sport. He finished his career in the snowmobile community doing many positions from groomer operator, and groomer chairmen at state and local events.
Don really enjoyed classic cars. His 56 Ford Club Sedan and 69 El Camino were his pride for sure.
Don’s passions included family, Rosemarie, at the top of his list, his children, his family and her family. He is always seen and heard telling stories from local lore, world history, and personal experiences. We will miss those stories. He loved the mountains of Montana and had many hunting trips with brothers and friends. He also loved firearms and what they consisted of. He studied the complex workings and the components of guns as a science.
He’s preceded in death by parents and grandparents, all his uncles and aunts, his beautiful daughter Sandy, sister Barbara Jean and brother Kenny. He loved his family! Don is missed by Rosemarie, son Tim, his five fantastic grandchildren, Ryan, Tom, Nate, Lynnsey, and Matt and three great grandchildren, Mc Kinley, Jett and Welles, brothers Ron and Lloyd, sisters Lorraine and Kathy. He had many cousins and nieces and nephews.
He was a large part of Rosemarie’s family. He leaves many friends.
Cremation has been taken place. The family is planning a memorial celebration in 2021.
If people desire, they can give monetary donation to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Missoula Snowgoers, or any local animal shelter.
