Donald H. Phillips

Don worked in the lumber industry and supported his young family. After a few years, he started his college education at the University of Montana despite working full time, and night shifts, he received his bachelor’s degree in education in slightly over four years. He also obtained his master’s degree and was just short of a doctorate. He taught at the middle school level for 25 years. He coached basketball, track and football for most of those years. During that time his love for operating equipment prompted him to pursue an excavation business that eventually lead to general contracting. He and Rosemarie built many homes in Missoula and Western Montana area. After retiring from teaching he went full time into general contracting. There are many homes that he built in the Missoula and western Montana area. Don and Rosemarie were a great team and together they accomplished multiple projects including a home on Flathead Lake, homes and rental units that they built and managed. Most recently Don and Rosemarie relocated back to their birth place in the Mission Valley that they were both born. The last 14 months have been phenomenal.