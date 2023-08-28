Donald J. "Joe" Zottnick

January 27, 1942 - August 21, 2023

How do we wrap a summary around an iconoclast with a rapier wit who dived deep into archeology, historical linguistics, ancient migrations, the Social Gospel and its historical-critical method for interpreting the Bible and the historical Jesus, all the while holding down his day job as an accountant for OPM in Washington, D.C.?

That was our Joe, the much-loved Unca Joe, noble, committed to his causes, to justice, and forever in pursuit of the truth. A lover of books. On his final trip to the hospital, he was told to pack one bag. It was filled with books.

He leaves behind his partner in life, Rosalia (Sally) and son Erik of Annandale, Virginia, his favorite (and only sister), Maryln Zupicich of Bigfork, John Zupicich, his best friend, most loved niece Aimee Zupicich of Bigfork, nephew Joel Schick of Munich Bavaria, grand nephews Isaak Winkelman (Bigfork), Johnny and Niklas Schick (Munich), and grandniece, Emma Zupicich, Missoula.

As a descendent of Germans from Russia (near today's Odessa in Ukraine), he felt enormous gratitude toward his grandparents who made the agonizing decision to immigrate and who came to the United States through Ellis Island in 1906. They left their homeland and loved ones without the foresight to know that their sacrifice would save their future generations from either the 1921 Red Famine or the death camps of Siberia. In 1925, they settled in Missoula where Joe's father, Herman, with only a fourth-grade education, put his talents and skills into his business as a barber and with considerable insight and acumen invested in commercial real estate.

From these humble beginnings and with the encouragement of his Missoula County High School teachers, Joe developed a passion for education, particularly math, science and history. After graduation in 1960, he went on to receive a BA from Westmont College in Santa Barbara, Ca, before returning to Missoula where he worked on the Green Chain at the Bonner Mill until he enlisted in the Army in 1966. His education was never complete, he obtained two Masters' Degrees, was working on a third before his final illness. He was a life-long learner with an unquenchable curiosity as he continued his studies and challenged professors.

His traumatic upbringing left deep scars that never quite healed, however, he strived to excel wherever he put his efforts with integrity and caring. Like his hero, Teddy Roosevelt, he suffered from chronic asthma and bronchitis but would not let it define or confine him. He became a long-distance runner, an effort he would continue for 35 years. The practice began when he lived at the house on Strand Avenue and from where every day he ran up to the "M" and on to the top of Mount Sentinel before running back down.

He was most proud of the recognition he received as Soldier of the Month in 1967 chosen from 6,000 soldiers on the base at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. It was his honor to serve his country and to be recognized for that effort.

In the last few weeks of his life, and still with the belief that he could prevail over the many illnesses that plagued him, he vowed to take up again his teenage hobbies of fly tying and chess. "I'm going back home in 8 days," he promised from the rehab facility.

He did go home, and we hope he was met by his beloved lab, Pal, the dog he trained to climb trees. He and Pal are probably busy planning a day of duck hunting up the Nine Pipes, or a hike on a propitious morning up to Finley Lake, the second Finley Lake, where the mountain trout practically jump on the line.