Donald J. Rakow

Don was an active part of the Missoula community. He and his wife owned North Country Motors and later formed US Tower Services. When Don's children were grown, Don pursued even greater adventures (often with his adult children, siblings, nieces or nephews) such as bungee jumping in Africa, hang gliding (he gave it up as too dangerous), and sky diving. He completed over 1,100 jumps in his lifetime, and many fans have watched Don, as part of the Silvertip Skydivers, drop into the Grizzly stadium before a game.

Don received his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in 2008, though he suspected something was wrong during his climb of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa in 2004. Don's softer side could show up at any time; he was one who would literally "give you the shirt off his back." His Kenyan guide on this mountain trek hiked to 19,000 feet in old, oversized dress shoes and no coat. Upon return, the guide received "new" hiking boots and jacket, and Don returned to camp in his socks. Throughout his life, Don owned and loved many dogs, and he and his wife, Chris, fostered and re-homed 35 unwanted dogs from the local shelter. Of course they adopted five themselves.