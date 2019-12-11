MISSOULA — Donald J. Shaughnessy, age 87, of Missoula passed away on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, at Riverside Health Care Center. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church with a reception to follow. A full obituary will follow with arrangements under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
