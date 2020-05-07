SPOKANE, Washington — Donald John Crego passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 15, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri to Ralph William and Mary Ann (MacDonald) Crego. He was raised in Missoula where he graduated from Sentinel High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1967 and toured in Vietnam before being honorably discharged in 1970.

He married Sheila Griffiths on Jan. 19, 1974 and started his lifelong career in the furniture industry. He lived life to fullest, enjoying skiing, camping, boating, hunting, golfing and traveling and made sure his family did as well. He had passion for everything he set his mind to and was happy to share his talents-whether it be cooking a meal for family, friends and anyone in between or pursuing new ideas and projects. He had an uncanny ability to make all feel welcome, with no judgment, always offering a comforting shoulder, or helping hand to all. His door was always open, he was always ready to listen, and he left lasting impressions on all he had relationships with.