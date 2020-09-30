POLSON — On Sept. 24, 2020, Donald Joseph Violette, a loving father, and husband, passed away at the age of 85 in his home due to natural causes.

Donald (Don) was born in Missoula on March 8, 1935, to Sherman and Josephine Violette. He was the eldest of three brothers. Don’s father, Sherman, passed away suddenly when he was 13 years old and his younger brother, James (Jim) Violette, was 10 years of age. Josephine later met Paul Fleming, a potato farmer from Polson. Josephine and Paul were married in 1951, and Paul adopted Don and Jim. They had a son, Paul (P.J.) Fleming, Jr., who was born in 1953.

Don was an exceptional student and graduated from Polson High School in 1953. He was a varsity basketball, track, and football athlete. As a strong tight-end and linebacker, Don was selected and participated in the East-West Shrine Game during the summer of 1953, where the West defeated the East 20 to 0.

Don attended Montana State University and graduated in 1957 with a mechanical engineering degree. He went to work for Sperry-Rand directly out of college, working on government contracts. Don's most outstanding career achievement was being a part of the team that built the United States first atomic submarine navigation system.