The celebration of life service for Donald Knudsen will be held at 1pm on Saturday April 22nd at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meetinghouse located on 100 Middle Burnt Fork Rd, Stevensville, MT 59870. Virtual attendance of the service will also be available. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com, along with a full obituary.