MISSOULA — On May 28, 2020, Donald Lawrence Stiner Sr. passed into the loving arms of his heavenly Father at the age of 90. He was born to Theodore and Ida Stiner, on September 7, 1929. Don married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Miller and together they raised five children. They were happily married for 44 years, until her death in February of 1990. Don was employed by White Pine Sash Co., for 49 years, until he retired, as well as farming and raising beef cattle for over 30 of those years.
Don was blessed by finding a second love of his life and was married to Juanita McNeil on 27 April 1991; gaining a daughter at the same time.
Don ministered to the prisoners at the Missoula County Jail. Lives were changed for the better as he faithfully served there for over 50 years.
Done was preceded in death by his first wife Mary, a son, Donald Stiner Jr., two infant grandchildren, his parents, his brothers Jack and Raymond, and his sister Thelma Haynes, Betty Stickney, Doris Rose Coons, and baby Stiner. He is survived by his wife Juanita, sons George (Dianna) Stiner of Arlee, Joseph R. Stiner of Ronan, daughters Peggy (David) Benth of Gillette, Wyoming, Rebeca (Jamie) Glantz of Missoula, Caoimhe (Clint) Dunn of South Cle Elum, Washington, daughter-in-law Helen Stiner, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and his sister Gladys (Jim) Handley of Lolo.
A celebration of life is to be held June 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. The location will be Christian Assembly Foursquare Church located at 1001 Cleveland Street Missoula Montana, 59801.
Tax deductible donations can be made to Anamchara Ministries, 515 Madison Ave Ste 283, South Cle Elum, WA 98943. Any donations given in Donald L. Stiner’s name will go the Widows and Orphans Fund: these designated funds will help his wife Juanita with any needs she might have in the future.
