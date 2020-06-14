× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — On May 28, 2020, Donald Lawrence Stiner Sr. passed into the loving arms of his heavenly Father at the age of 90. He was born to Theodore and Ida Stiner, on September 7, 1929. Don married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Miller and together they raised five children. They were happily married for 44 years, until her death in February of 1990. Don was employed by White Pine Sash Co., for 49 years, until he retired, as well as farming and raising beef cattle for over 30 of those years.

Don was blessed by finding a second love of his life and was married to Juanita McNeil on 27 April 1991; gaining a daughter at the same time.

Don ministered to the prisoners at the Missoula County Jail. Lives were changed for the better as he faithfully served there for over 50 years.