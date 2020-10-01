MISSOULA — Donald M. Baumgartner passed away on September 25, 2020 in Missoula; a loving son, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed in all our days ahead. Don will be remembered for the good he searched out in others. He taught us to give what we could and, more importantly, to give when we didn't have much to give. His caring spirit was not only for the people in his life, but also for his dogs, Cash and Alvin, whom he loved like they were his children.

Always striving to make things better, Don ran for mayor and later the 7th Ward City Council in Minneapolis. Don truly loved to help people and always looked for opportunities to do so. In 1989 he moved to Missoula where he cared for our mother until her passing.

Don was born to Evelyn and Melvin Baumgartner on Aug. 16, 1957. He attended schools in Minneapolis and Missoula. He is proceeded in death by both his parents, brother Ron Churchill and nephew Jeremy.

He is survived by his brother Clarence (Angela) Marcoff, brother Pete Marcoff and sister Carla (John) Borchert as well as his nieces and nephews Chase, Baylee, Mehkylee, Emily, Steve, John, Ron and Brandon.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.