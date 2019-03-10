ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Donald P. Harrell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Don grew up in Texas through his college years. He joined the Navy when he was 18 and did two tours in Vietnam as a corpsman, receiving two purple hearts. Don was so incredibly proud to have served his country and had an undeniable love for all of those that have served.
After retiring from the military in 1982, he moved to Montana because of his love for the outdoors. He opened his orthopedic office where he practiced for 21 years. Missoula is also where he met the love of his life, Sharon Jobe, and they were married for 30 years. Don and Sharon both enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially their salt water fishing trips to Florida and the Bahamas. In 2003, they decided to escape the cold Montana winters and moved to Key West, Florida.
Don again opened a practice and quickly became a beloved member of the Key West community. As Don contemplated retirement, he and Sharon explored where they would like to settle. They had spent time with friends in Albuquerque over the years and decided that was where their next adventure would be. When Don retired in the summer of 2017, they moved to Albuquerque and enjoyed their time together. Although the time was too short, it was incredibly special, and he will be missed tremendously.
Don is survived by his wife, Sharon; stepson, Greg Katsel (Ed Chang); stepdaughter, Stefanie Langfeldt (Jeff); and grandkids, Emrie and Jack Langfeldt.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Missoula in late July. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Peters Church Food Bank stpeterbpk.org/ministry/parish-social-ministry-food-bank/ and Wounded Warrior Fund woundedwarriorfund.org.
Please visit our online guestbook for Donald at FrenchFunerals.com.
FRENCH — Rio Rancho
(Unser Blvd. north of Northern)
1275 Unser Blvd, NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
505-338-2000