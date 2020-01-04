STEVENSVILLE — Donald R. Boyd of Stevensville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Don was born on June 23, 1932 in Porterville, California. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, ranking Sgt. E5. He married his sweetheart Caroline Ledford on Oct. 21, 1956 and together they went hand in hand until her passing on December 23, 2012.
His career as a contractor and owner of Trout Concrete Company extended over 30 years until his retirement in 1995.
You have free articles remaining.
Don and Caroline moved to Stevensville in 1996 where they enjoyed the beauty of the Bitterroot Valley. Don loved to fish and hunt, and most of all telling his stories.
Don and Caroline had four children: Doug Boyd, Les Boyd, Pamela Boyd and Patricia Dorhman. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and numerous other family and friends that share the memories of his life.
Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville. Interment with military honors will follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.