VICTOR - Donald R. Riedeman, a long-time resident of Victor, died Sunday the 7th day of April, 2019 peacefully at his home.
Don was born in 1952 in Waite Park, Minnesota. He received his boiler operator license serving his country on the USS Ticonderoga in the U.S. Navy to which he received two medals and a honorable discharge. Don married Susan Mueller in 1973 and had two children
Don went to work for the BN Railroad after he worked in construction as well as a car mechanic. He then went on to be a business owner in Sartell, Minnesota. Don retired and moved to Montana where he resided with his wife until his passing away.
Don loved to fish, bowl, shoot pool, play cribbage, card games, and he loved his dogs. He also enjoyed NASCAR and football, a true Vikings fan.
Don is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan; his children, Erica (Chad) Alberda and Derek Riedeman, all of Victor; his brothers, David (Christine) Riedeman of Minnesota and Robert Riedeman and his children; his sister, Susan Riedeman and her daughter; grandchildren, Kelsey (Michael) Johnson, Angel Steichen, Isaac Alberda and Elijah Riedeman.; great-grandchildren, Meilani and Kohen Peterson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Don truly lived for his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, bringing great joy to his life.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula. A celebration of Don’s life will be held also on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home. A gathering for family and friends will immediately follow the service at the Corvallis Grange.
Memorial gifts may be made to Susan Riedeman. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.