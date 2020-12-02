VICTOR — Donald R. Rudolph, of Victor, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Valley View Estates in Hamilton.

He was born Feb. 22, 1943, to Evelyn and Russell Rudolph in Chicago, Illinois. He married Lorelei “Lori” Kretschmer in April of 1967. They had one daughter, Lynda Kaye.

Don spent over 50 years working with heavy equipment as both an operator and a mechanic, both in Illinois and in western Montana. His last five years before retirement, he was a custodian in the Hamilton School District.

Don is survived by his wife, Lori, at the family home in Victor; his daughter, Lynda (Thad) Wocasek of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Cheyne Sutton and Emma Sutton, also of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.

No services are planned per his wishes. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com or directly with Lori Rudolph in Victor.