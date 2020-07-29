Donald Rex Harrington

MISSOULA — Donald Rex Harrington, 96, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital. Military services will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, July 30 at 1:30 p.m. 

He is survived by his sister, Ruth Froehlich, daughters Donna (Patrick) Paige and Debra (Keith) Keller and grandson, Derek Paige as well as numerous nieces and nephews. 

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

