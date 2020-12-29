 Skip to main content
Donald Robert Erdman

Erdman

HAMILTON – Donald Robert Erdman, 75, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton.  The services will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Daly Mansion, PO Box 223, Hamilton, MT 59840.

For full obituary please visit dalyleachchapel.com

