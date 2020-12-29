HAMILTON – Donald Robert Erdman, 75, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. The services will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.