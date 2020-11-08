TUCSON, Arizona — Donald T. Morrissey was born Jan. 21, 1930, in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, to parents Marion Mitchell and Charles Morrissey. Don passed Oct. 25, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.

He attended grade school and high school in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. Don was a Korean War veteran and served with the 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment, making two combat parachute jumps during this time. After completing six years of military service, he was honorably discharged in March of 1953.

Don moved to Missoula in December of 1953 and attended the University of Montana. He earned a bachelor's degree in biological sciences and a master's degree in education. Don taught one year in Hamilton High School and was a teacher and administrator at Hellgate Elementary School over a span of 31 years. He thoroughly enjoyed working with young students and watched the school go through four building programs.

While teaching in Hamilton Don met his future wife Rose Irma Bugli. Two years later they were married on Aug. 20, 1960, at St. Francis Xavier Church. They had one daughter Joanne Steemers (of Sierra Vista, Arizona) and nine grandchildren (Jodine, Shawndra, Anaka, Kailla, Molly, Shanel, Trevor, Aaron and Emilyn). His grandchildren were his pride and joy!