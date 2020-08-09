Donna Belle Ropp

LOLO — We sadly mourn the loss of Donna Ropp, age 86, who passed away at her home in Lolo on July 23 due to complications of Parkinson's disease.
Donna was born on Nov. 29, 1934 at King Hill, Idaho, she was the last of six children by Jeff and Mahala Midkiff. She grew up on their homestead at Northport, Washington where she attended school and graduated valedictorian of her class in 1955. She was married to Gary Ray Ropp on June 25, 1955. This past June they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
She moved and made her home Spokane, Washington where they had three children, Sandra, Jeff and Russ (Gary).
Donna was a homemaker who was involved in PTA and Boy Scouts at East Valley. She loved creative sewing, reading, flower arranging and took many classes. Her life was filled with camping, fishing, drives, BBQs, playing games, travel and get-togethers with family and friends.
Their work took them from Spokane to Great Falls to Reno, Nevada and then to Lolo where they have currently lived for 37 years.
Donna is survived by her life long partner Gary Ropp, along with her children, Sandy (Alfred) Finch of Lolo and their children Amy Finch (Jason Whitlock) of Missoula, Jeremy (Katie) Finch of Lolo and Naomi (Jon) Wicks with their children Amelia and Jon of East Helena. Jeffrey (Sherri) Ropp of Davenport, Washington with their children Adam Ropp of Portland, Oregon and Halie Ropp of Germany. Russ (Karen) Ropp of Reno, Nevada along with his daughter Cierra (Jon) Tregaskis of Reno, Nevada and their daughter Kylie.
Services will be at Sunset Memorial on August 15 at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Dan Dixon officiating followed by a burial. Then a memorial service at the family home in Lolo.
We would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all the hospice caregivers that touched Donna's life. You are amazing!
