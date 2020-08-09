Donna Belle Ropp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOLO — We sadly mourn the loss of Donna Ropp, age 86, who passed away at her home in Lolo on July 23 due to complications of Parkinson's disease.

Donna was born on Nov. 29, 1934 at King Hill, Idaho, she was the last of six children by Jeff and Mahala Midkiff. She grew up on their homestead at Northport, Washington where she attended school and graduated valedictorian of her class in 1955. She was married to Gary Ray Ropp on June 25, 1955. This past June they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

She moved and made her home Spokane, Washington where they had three children, Sandra, Jeff and Russ (Gary).

Donna was a homemaker who was involved in PTA and Boy Scouts at East Valley. She loved creative sewing, reading, flower arranging and took many classes. Her life was filled with camping, fishing, drives, BBQs, playing games, travel and get-togethers with family and friends.

Their work took them from Spokane to Great Falls to Reno, Nevada and then to Lolo where they have currently lived for 37 years.