BILLINGS — Donna, 61, lost a tough, short battle with metastatic breast cancer on Aug. 29, 2018.
Donna was born on Nov. 16, 1956 in San Angelo, Texas to Robert and Frankie Prothro. She was joined shortly after by her younger sister Caroline. Donna lived across the United States and in Scotland during her military childhood. She married and eventually settled in Florence where she raised two daughters: Ashley and Kaitlin. The oil and gas industry moved Donna from Missoula to Billings along with her longtime partner Craig Adams. During the last decade she enjoyed various positions in the industry, golf on Billings’ many courses, and her adorable dogs Luna, Dixie, Hawg, Lillie and Taz. She was an avid golfer, reader, gardener and talented cook. She also was quite good at crafts ranging from sewing to needlework.
Donna is survived by daughters Ashley and Kaitlin, partner Craig Adams, parents Frankie and Robert, sister Caroline and three granddaughters.
At this time no service is planned per her request. In her memory, the family encourages donations to the Friends of Billings Public Library or another literacy charity of your choice.