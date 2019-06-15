POLSON — Donna Fae Mefford was born to Theodore and Alberta Colvin Mefford and lived in various Montana communities. Her daughter, Diane Louise Edgar preceded her in death as did her husband Theodore Rollins. Her grandson, Kent Paro, of Florida and his family survive her as do her sister, Roberta Harding of Oregon and her brother, Doug Mefford of Lonepine. Donna is also remembered fondly by seven nieces and nephews and their families. The family wishes to thank Janice Donovan and Helen Jeakins for their support of Donna in her last years. Thanks is also extended to "The Pines" of Polson.
