Donna Feilzer

MISSOULA - Donna “Mickey” Feilzer, 87, of Missoula, passed away June 4, 2020 at home. A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Christ the King Parish. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
