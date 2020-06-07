Donna Feilzer

Donna Feilzer

{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA - Donna “Mickey” Feilzer, 87, of Missoula, passed away June 4, 2020 at home.  A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Christ the King Parish. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Donna Feilzer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 10
Service
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
11:00AM
Christ The King Church
1400 Gerald Ave.
Missoula, MT 59808
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News