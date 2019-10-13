MISSOULA — Donna Glantz Starr, 73, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019, peacefully at her home.
Donna was born on Oct. 24, 1945 to Henry and Mollie Glantz in Missoula.
Donna attended Franklin grade school and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1963. On June 18, 1965, she married Richard Alderson. She graduated from college in 1983. In 1986 she started working for the Frenchtown school district as a special education teacher. While working there she was also a cheerleader adviser and worked the concessions stand. She retired from the school district in 2011. After she retired she started to volunteer at the local senior center.
In 1996 Donna joined Beta Sigma Phi, where she enjoyed the fund raisers and trips. She was looking forward to this year's Alice in Wonderlands theme that her group was hosting.
She also took some classes, one of which was a woodworking class where she learned to make coat racks for her grandchildren. She also took a pottery class with her daughter Dana.
She always enjoyed a good yard sale, as well as playing keno and the slot machines anywhere from Missoula to Evaro hill and Las Vegas. She enjoyed driving her 280z and her Fiero. She loved theater as well and was a season ticket holder for the Missoula Children’s Theater. She would even make trips to Spokane to watch theater.
As much as she loved to take trips, she made just one trip out of the country to Germany.
Donna loved spending time at her home, sitting in her backyard with her Willow trees and fountain, which brought her a sense of peace.
Above all, her greatest joy in life was when she found out that she was pregnant and wished on a star for a little girl. She was more than just a mom, she was Dana’s best friend, and was always there when she needed her, even when she didn’t need her…a mom just knows!
Becoming a grandmother and great grandmother was a close second to becoming a mother. Every second was a joy for her. She also loved her dogs as her own children, often referring to them as Dana’s brother and sister.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mollie; her brother, Jim; and the father of her child, Richard Alderson.
She is survived by her one and only child, Dana Leigh Alderson; five grandchildren, Mollie Rose Newton, Gharrett Henry Warner, Hannah Dawn Warner, Briar Pete Bargmeyer, and Wyatt Lee Bargmeyer; and two great grandchildren, Emilee Ann Warner and Amber Grace Warner.
The family requests that you bring in a photo and a story to be placed on a memory board for the family to cherish and reflect.
A Memorial service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to help with Donna’s outstanding medical expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/retired-special-education-teacher-in-need-of-help