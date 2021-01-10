HENDERSON, Nevada — Donna Hefty of Henderson, Nevada, passed away on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020. Donna knew God, personally, and is resting, peacefully, in her Heavenly Home.

Donna was born in Topeka, Kansas, to James and Rae Browning. She grew up in Seal Beach, California, and later, in her adult life, moved to Missoula.

Donna was loved for her gentle and gracious spirit. Her family and friends always felt cared for and unconditionally accepted. She was kind, insightful and quick-witted, an always useful asset around husband, Marc, as well as her dear Missoula friends.

Donna was a consummate artist who excelled in painting wall murals that graced some of the finer homes in Missoula. She was a gifted wood carver who taught many students and was the founder of the Western Montana Woodcarvers Association. Donna authored the very charming book entitled, “A Folk Carved Nativity."

In 1991-92 Donna was awarded the title of Mrs. Montana, USA.

Donna was also employed as a cosmetologist at Hennessy’s Department store and, later, as a personal shopper at Dillard’s.