Donna Kay Niner Coburn

Donna was born in 1949 to Harold “Dutch” and Eva Jean Niner, in Hopwood, Pennsylvania. Donna completed her studies in nursing at Presbyterian University Hospital of Nursing, prior to joining the US Army. She proudly served through the Vietnam conflict at one of the last field hospitals from 1971-1972. Upon leaving active duty she continued to serve in the US Army Reserves, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Donna continued to enjoy her work as a Nurse for many years. She lived in Western Montana for the last 33 years and considered it home. Donna will be interred in the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery.