MISSOULA - Donna Leary, 85, of Missoula, has gone to be with the Lord after peacefully passing away of natural causes in her sleep at her home on Wednesday, 20 January, 2021.

She was born on 1 May, 1935 in Butte to Theodore and Angela Crossman. As a young girl she attended Emerson Grade School, later graduated from Butte High School in 1953 and then attended the U of M in Missoula. In the following years she worked for the AT&T telephone company in Butte, Los Angeles and Missoula. Additionally, she worked for the Herald newspaper in Moses Lake, Washington.

While attending the U of M she met and later married the love of her life, Donald Leary, in Butte on 11 September, 1960. Their son, Mike, was born in 1963.

Donna enjoyed sewing and reupholstering furniture. High points in her life included traveling with her family to Ireland, Hawaii and Las Vegas. She also toured California after she pinned her son’s golden Naval Flight Officer’s wings on his uniform.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald (Missoula). She is survived by her son, Mike Leary (Rae) of Missoula, brother, John Crossman (Maureen) of Butte, and sister Delores Gordon (Texas), grandkids John Stob (Missoula), Jackie Stob (Richmond, Virginia) and Jessica Brant (Mike) of Missoula, and great-grandkids Skylar and Robert Brant.