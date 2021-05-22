Donna Lee Putnam
Donna Lee Putnam passed away on May 24, 2020 at the age of 81 in St. Patrick Hospital from natural causes. Donna was born on March 29, 1939 to Fern Taylor and Harold Lee Hoppie in Missoula. She attended Missoula County High School.
She married Donald R. Jacobsen and had 3 children, Tami (Bill) Mitchell, Richard Jacobsen and Terry Jacobsen. Donna and Don were divorced in 1970. She married Fred Mehlhoff in 1971 (divorced) and Fred Putnam in 1976 (divorced).
Donna began her working career at the Woolworths in downtown Missoula. She worked for 34 years at the Goodwill retiring as the co-manager.
Donna was very kind hearted. There never was anyone that she would not help. Her home was a welcome sanctuary to many people in need. You would never know who was going to show up for holidays as she never wanted anyone to be alone. There was always room at the table for anyone who needed a meal. She never spent money on herself but would give to anyone who asked for her help.
She loved to travel and had been to Germany, a cruise to Alaska and her last trip was to the Big Hole Battlefield, Mount Rushmore, Chief Joseph monument and Yellowstone before her health made her stay closer to home. She loved going for drives in the surrounding hills. Those of us who rode with her were always wondering if we would make it back home as she never met a road she did not want to go down. Private road signs did not mean anything to her. Many times she had no idea where she was or where she would come out but her guardian angel always brought her home.
She is preceded in death by her mother Fern (Alvin) Gallagher, her father Harold Hoppie, sister Judy (Dave) Larsen, brother Larry Gallagher, and Grandson Billy Mitchell.
She is survived by her children Tami (Bill) Mitchell, Richard Jacobsen, Terry Jacobsen. Grandchildren Anthony Mitchell, Wesley (Amy) Mitchell, Ashlee (Rodney) Keeland, Michael Jacobsen and Tina Prien. She is also survived by great grandchildren Mya Jacobsen, Alexus Zarnick, Xavier, Charleigh and Katy Keeland, Cory Thompson and Brianna Coombs, and Thomas Mitchell. Her sister Delrose (Joe) Jacobsen and brother Randy (Linda) Gallagher.
There will be no service. In her memory the family asks that you help out anyone in need and make this world a better place.