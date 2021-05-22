Donna Lee Putnam

Donna Lee Putnam passed away on May 24, 2020 at the age of 81 in St. Patrick Hospital from natural causes. Donna was born on March 29, 1939 to Fern Taylor and Harold Lee Hoppie in Missoula. She attended Missoula County High School.

She married Donald R. Jacobsen and had 3 children, Tami (Bill) Mitchell, Richard Jacobsen and Terry Jacobsen. Donna and Don were divorced in 1970. She married Fred Mehlhoff in 1971 (divorced) and Fred Putnam in 1976 (divorced).

Donna began her working career at the Woolworths in downtown Missoula. She worked for 34 years at the Goodwill retiring as the co-manager.

Donna was very kind hearted. There never was anyone that she would not help. Her home was a welcome sanctuary to many people in need. You would never know who was going to show up for holidays as she never wanted anyone to be alone. There was always room at the table for anyone who needed a meal. She never spent money on herself but would give to anyone who asked for her help.