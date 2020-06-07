× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Donna Lee Putnam passed away on May 24, 2020 at the age of 81 in St. Patrick Hospital NOT DUE TO COVID. Donna was born on March 29, 1939 to Fern Taylor and Harold Lee Hoppie in Missoula. She married Donald R. Jacobsen and had three children, Tami, Richard and Terri. Donna and Don were divorced in 1970.

Donna began her working career at the Woolworths in downtown Missoula where she worked for many years. She worked for 34 years at the Goodwill retiring as the co-manager. She started at the store across from the courthouse, moved to the store on Higgins, to South and then finally to the store on Reserve.

Donna was very kind-hearted. There never was anyone that she would not help. Her home was a welcome sanctuary to many people in need. You would never know who was going to show up for holidays as she never wanted anyone to be alone. There was always room at the table. She never spent money on herself but would give to anyone who asked for her help.

She is preceded in death by her mother Fern Taylor, her father Harold Hoppie, sister Judy McMahon, brother Larry Gallagher, and grandson Billy Mitchell.