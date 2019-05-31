MISSOULA — Donna Louise Fangsrud passed away peacefully at her home in Missoula on the 16th of May 2019 at the age of 79. The eldest daughter of Bill and Verda Eckley of Ronan, she was born on Dec. 23, 1939. She grew up in the Mission Valley.
Donna graduated from Ronan High School in the class of 1958. She attended the University of Montana and worked for a number of years as a teachers' aide with the Missoula Public Schools.
She married Roger Fangsrud in 1960. They lived in Missoula where they raised their two children, Sorine and Eric.
Donna was an avid reader. She valued education and helped tutor many people in their educational pursuits. Donna kept books for the family rental business for decades, and was an active member of the Western Montana Retriever Club, serving as secretary for many years. She had an active interest in Montana history, and she enjoyed the Missoula Symphony as well as Lady Griz basketball games.
Donna had a deep love for animals including cats and several family dogs. She enjoyed yard sales and craft fairs to support local artists where she was sure to find unique gifts for family and friends. She loved family gatherings, playing games, and spending time in the presence of those she loved. She also enjoyed growing flowers, and was especially fond of the extensive flower and vegetable garden that she and her husband planted every summer.
Donna lived life on her own terms and never compromised on what she thought to be true. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: a good meal and lively conversation.
The family would like to express gratitude to Hospice whose expert assistance enabled Donna to pass peacefully from this life in the familiar surroundings of home.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents as well as her spouse, Roger. She is survived by her children Sorine McKee and Eric Fangsrud, her brothers Clifford Eckley (Trudy) and Lloyde Eckley (Joy), and her sister Cori Creekmore (Cru).