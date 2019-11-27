HAMILTON — Donna Luella Roth, age 82, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Nov. 21, 2019. Donna was born in Hamilton on Feb. 28, 1937, to parents Sydney and Florence Mann.
Mom was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Ken Mann, brother Syd (Mary) Mann and husband Gordon. Also preceding her in death were her father- and mother-in-law Margaret and Joseph Roth and brother-in-laws, Joe, George and Pete Roth; and sister-in-laws, Helen (Everett Logan, Ann (Frank) Stanford and Louise (Jack) Lamoreux and brother-in-law Allen Kreiman. She is survived by her sister Nellie Kreiman residing in Lindsay, daughter Pattie Rennaker in Hamilton, son Robert (Kim) Roth in Stevensville, grandson Logan Roth of Stevensville and grandson Braxton Roth who is currently attending college and residing in Japan, daughter Debbie McKinney in Hamilton, granddaughter Jaela McKinney (Ryan Clark) and her great-grandchildren; Taylee Conley and Daysen Clark of Hamilton, brother-in-law James (Bonnie) Roth of Hamilton and sister-in-law Josephine Hellman of Havre and sister-in-law Evie Roth of Missoula and sister-in-law Susan Mann in Arizona. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and cousins.
Our family would like to thank all of those involved in mom's care, especially to Marcus Daly Hospice and to Darla Rogers for her tender care. Thank you to her dear friends who visited and called her.
Visitation will be held at Daly-Leach Chapel on Friday, Nov. 29 at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. After interment there will be lunch served at Daly-Leach Chapel.
The family suggests any donations be made to Marcus Daly Hospice.