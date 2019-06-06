HAMILTON — Donna Mae Atneosen (Schwartzbauer), aged 67, of Hamilton, formerly of St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away peacefully early in the morning on June 3, 2019, after a brief battle with an aggressive cancer. Her infectious laughter and ready smile will be greatly missed by family, friends, and the community. The world was a brighter place because for the time she spent with us. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Atneosen parents, Joe and Ann Schwartzbauer, and brother, William Schwartzbauer. She leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Ana Mitchell, sister, Marianne Howard (Schwartzbauer), brother, Ronald Schwartzbauer, nephews Brian Willey and Paul Willey, and niece Lisa Stanley (Willey).
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m.; the inurnment will follow at the Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton.
The Rev. James A. Connor will be presiding.
Memorial donations in memory of Donna may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Hamilton.
