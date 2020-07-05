SEATTLE — Donna Mae McKinsey, 70, of Missoula, passed away Monday, the 29th of June in Seattle.
Born Feb. 15, 1950, in Missoula, she was the oldest daughter of the late Eleanor and Robert McKinsey.
Donna attended Hellgate and the newly built Sentinel High School, then later graduated from the University of Montana with her degree in special education. She taught for many years at Arlee High School where she retired.
Donna had a passion and great talent for painting and music. She loved to play the piano and experiment with watercolors. She was known for her quick wit, sense of humor, and huge heart.
Donna will be loved and missed by her surviving son Shayne, and his wife Martha, daughter Jennifer and her husband Thayne, sister Elaine and her husband John, along with her grandchildren Morgan, James, Kenneth and Kellen.
In lieu of funeral services, we ask that you make a donation to Doctors without borders if you so choose.
