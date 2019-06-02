STEVENSVILLE — Donna Marie Biddle, 77, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home in Stevensville.
She was born Dec. 26, 1941, in San Diego, California, to Don and Lucille McDaniels. Donna married George Biddle and the couple were together for almost 56 wonderful years. Donna loved quilting, knitting and needlework.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Linda Weich and her beloved dog, Bailey. She is survived by her husband, George; a daughter, Tawnya (Craig) Luce; a son, Kevin (Jasmine) Biddle; two grandsons, Tyler and Christian; two granddaughters, Gabi and Emma; and her other beloved dog, Max.
A gathering for family and friends for a luncheon to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Family Center in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.