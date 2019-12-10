POLSON — Donna Marie Lovich Rowold passed, as she said, “from the arms of a loving family to the arms of a loving Savior” on Dec. 5 in Polson. Born in Lorain, Ohio, on Oct. 4, 1952, she attended Concordia Junior College in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Illinois, where she received her Bachelors of Arts in Education degree.
Having met Paul Rowold in Ann Arbor, they married in 1975. Donna taught grade school in St. Louis while Paul attended Christ Seminary-Seminex. They moved to serve Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rockford, Illinois, following seminary graduation in 1978, and then to Englewood, Colorado, in 1986, where they served at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. During these years Donna gave birth to three daughters: Faith Allen (husband Shawn) now in New York City, Katherine Rowold (husband Elias) in Polson, and Stephanie Haines (husband Cory) in Missoula.
During their 20 years at Good Shepherd Lutheran in Polson (1996-2017) Donna served as Minister of Music, organist and choir director. She made many contributions to Polson civic life, including directing the mass choirs of Palm Sunday Choral Festivals and co-founding the Flathead Flute Choir. Donna and Paul’s commitment to the Christian community in Palestine saw them lead numerous groups to the Holy Land.
Donna is survived by husband Paul, three daughters, two grandchildren, mother Betty Lovich and brother David Lovich (wife Dainty) of Atlanta, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Ronan. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Bright Stars of Bethlehem, Mission Valley Friends of the Arts, or Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.