MISSOULA — Donna Zander, of Missoula, passed away on Dec. 1, 2018, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Donna was born on Oct. 12, 1933, to Willard and Lyla Garrin.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Robert Zander of 47 years, her father, mother, two brothers along with two sisters.
Donna was a beautiful Mother to Walter Gray, Rebeca Gray, Brenda Williams and Ronda Zander. She had seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who all loved her dearly. Donna had many nieces and nephews that adored her.
Donna enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, baking, bowling, keeping in touch on the phone, cleaning, country music, dancing and singing. She enjoyed teaching each of us songs and amazing phrases she had learned throughout the years.
Donna is survived by her sisters Aderienne Kinzle (Sam Kinzle), Janet Jackson and Wanda Nooney.
Our love and prayers will go continually with our Momma, Sister, Auntie, and Grammy. Also, for and to our loving and caring, dedicated Partners Hospice Team of Missoula. We love You Momma and Thank you ❤