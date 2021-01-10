MISSOULA - Donna McDonald passed away peacefully at the age of 84, Dec. 30, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born February 5, 1936, in Williston, North Dakota, to Ragna and Dwayne Burns.

Donna grew up in Kalispell where she met and married Lloyd McDonald. They spent time in Fremont, California, and then finally settled in Missoula where they raised their four boys. Donna worked and later retired from Missoula Textiles.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, of 60 years; her parents; brothers Gene and Robert Burns, and grandson Jason McDonald.

Survivors include her sons Daryl (Leslie), Tim, Tom, Dave (Leona); sisters Clarice and Carol; brothers Francis and Richard; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna was a dedicated wife and mother. She requests there be no services.

Thank you Partners In Home Health Care Hospice.